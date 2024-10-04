Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 23,899 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of GitLab worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in GitLab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,765 shares of company stock worth $5,420,967. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLB. TD Cowen raised their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

