Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,961,553 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961,553 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $31,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

