Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $30.29 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.86% of Silicon Laboratories worth $30,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.75. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $154.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.