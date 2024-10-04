Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4,361.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,394 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Franco-Nevada worth $32,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

