MRA Advisory Group Sells 969 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

LOW opened at $270.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.04 and its 200-day moving average is $236.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $274.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.54.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

