MRA Advisory Group Has $276,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,438,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,995,000 after buying an additional 273,658 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,838,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,366.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,526,000.

DSI stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $109.15. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

