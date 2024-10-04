MRA Advisory Group Has $559,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

TT opened at $386.93 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $391.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.92.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

