Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.39, but opened at $160.00. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $161.98, with a volume of 71,244 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.