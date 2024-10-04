TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

