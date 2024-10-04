United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.16. 327,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 685,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,773,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 587,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after buying an additional 321,020 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after buying an additional 237,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,317,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

