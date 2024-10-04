MRA Advisory Group Trims Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MRA Advisory Group lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,466.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 99,631 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,138,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $151.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.15. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.17.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

