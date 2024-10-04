Jupiter (JUP) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (JUP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Jupiter token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $66.76 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.75075891 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 519 active market(s) with $85,043,515.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

