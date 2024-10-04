Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.83 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $446.90 million and approximately $28.83 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002010 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

