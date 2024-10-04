Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.19 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00004244 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $74.20 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,809,689.98514386 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.61126452 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $3,399,140.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

