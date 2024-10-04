Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Achieves $107.33 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.33 million and $8.55 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,253,430 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.