Xai (XAI) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Xai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $128.73 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xai has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xai Profile

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.18546428 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $15,104,087.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

