JOE Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $121.25 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00252862 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,075,908 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.