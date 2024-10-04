Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.31, but opened at $99.20. Albemarle shares last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 753,518 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Albemarle by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

