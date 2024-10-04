Catizen (CATI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $135.93 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Catizen token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Catizen has a market capitalization of $135.93 million and approximately $93.61 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00252862 BTC.

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.47320439 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $128,106,859.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

