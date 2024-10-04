MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $20.02. MINISO Group shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 1,176,751 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MNSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. Bank of America cut MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,950 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 898,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 804,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,137,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 640,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

