Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.95. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1,238,157 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 125,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

