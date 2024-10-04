Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $106.45 million and $2.90 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. The official website for Mumu the Bull is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004198 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,959,146.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

