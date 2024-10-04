Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.00. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 117,468 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GAIN

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.