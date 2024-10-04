Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.36 and last traded at $80.64. Approximately 4,269,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,385,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a market capitalization of $646.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 30,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

