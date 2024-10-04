PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.25. 463,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,276,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

