SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 8,045,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 45,377,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

