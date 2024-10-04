Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53. 627,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,366,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

