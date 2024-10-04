Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Director Buys C$11,730.00 in Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Brian O’neil acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$11,730.00.

Brian O’neil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brian O’neil acquired 7,550 shares of Pivotree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,550.00.

Pivotree Trading Up 8.6 %

PVT traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778. The stock has a market cap of C$29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.34. Pivotree Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Pivotree ( CVE:PVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of C$20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pivotree Inc. will post 0.0800215 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVT. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$1.70 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

