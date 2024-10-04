Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $152.28 and last traded at $151.18. 1,759,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,803,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.