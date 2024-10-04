LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,352,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,725 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.40.

LexinFintech Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $36,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

