SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 42,968 shares.The stock last traded at $79.25 and had previously closed at $79.12.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.