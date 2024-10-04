Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-17.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

AYI traded up $5.24 on Friday, hitting $303.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.09. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $156.84 and a 1 year high of $305.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.