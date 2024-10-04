argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $542.99, but opened at $531.78. argenx shares last traded at $531.37, with a volume of 76,753 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.28.

Get argenx alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Stock Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.04. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 0.62.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in argenx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 717.2% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in argenx by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.