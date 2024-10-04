UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 7% – Time to Buy?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 23,441,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,059% from the average daily volume of 2,021,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.92.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.