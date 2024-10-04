Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.00 and last traded at $165.13. 2,478,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,408,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Barclays upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.06.

The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average is $217.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,440,488.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total transaction of $269,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,440,488.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total value of $1,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,015.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,024. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 85,573 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

