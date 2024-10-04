General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $44.85. 2,130,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,273,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

