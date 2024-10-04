Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.65 and last traded at $161.60. 817,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,092,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $386.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

