KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,896,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 8,957,898 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $25.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock.

KE Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 2,662.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

