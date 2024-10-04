Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.26. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 192,713 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKC
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 2.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.