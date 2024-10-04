Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.26. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 192,713 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

