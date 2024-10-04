MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.59 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $29.59 million and $20.08 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

