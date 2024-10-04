OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.36 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and $6.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00042291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

