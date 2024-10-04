Baby Doge Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $298.61 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $298.61 million and $15.16 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001724 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001999 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,502,470,940,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,504,455,753,856 with 153,165,418,368,186,048 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $13,705,886.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.