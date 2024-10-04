Hedera Price Down 12.8% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $47.17 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00042291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,130 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,130.425415 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05206785 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $56,362,039.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

