Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $357.29 million and $10.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00042291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

