Wrapped BNB Price Hits $552.36 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $874.32 million and approximately $154.17 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $552.36 or 0.00894045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00253326 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

