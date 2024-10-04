inSure DeFi (SURE) Trading Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $83.67 million and $372,114.22 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,719.79 or 0.99899683 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00312975 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $393,684.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.