Rocket Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 24,662 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 115% compared to the average daily volume of 11,476 put options.

RKT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,891. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 2.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

