Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.62, with a volume of 53894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

