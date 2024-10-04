MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.49 and last traded at $127.35, with a volume of 49027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.66.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -897.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 32.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

