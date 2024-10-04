Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $44.07. Barnes Group shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 196,710 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on B. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 711.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

